Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 11,459 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 1,092,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 630,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 311,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

