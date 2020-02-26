Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SIGT traded down GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.48 ($2.26). The stock had a trading volume of 76,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.89 ($2.39).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

