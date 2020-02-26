Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SIGT traded down GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.48 ($2.26). The stock had a trading volume of 76,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.89 ($2.39).
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
