SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 29.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) fell 29.4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.00, 26,167,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 12,972,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

