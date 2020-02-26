Square (NYSE:SQ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Square also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Square from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

