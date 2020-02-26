Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $15.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

MITO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

MITO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 88,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

