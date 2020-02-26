Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0339 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SMMCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.