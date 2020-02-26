Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 36,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

