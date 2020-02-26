Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 527.46%.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several brokerages have commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

