TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bithumb. TenX has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $2.62 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,784,234 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, IDEX, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Neraex, Liqui, Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS, Kucoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

