The First Bancshares, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) declared an annual dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of FBSI stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

