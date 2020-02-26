Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

TSE:TRI traded down C$2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.51. 489,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$70.21 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

