Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $44.29. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 7,343,785 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

