TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22, 763,843 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,742,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Specifically, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 89.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 629,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,339 shares during the last quarter.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

