TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22, 763,843 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,742,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Specifically, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
