Tristel (LON:TSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 467 ($6.14) on Wednesday. Tristel has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.92.

Get Tristel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Monday.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.