TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC and WazirX. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.46 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,655,627 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, HBUS, Crex24, Bitso, Bittrex, Kuna, Kyber Network, WazirX, Koinex, Cryptopia, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

