United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UBOH stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

