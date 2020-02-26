US Capital Advisors Reiterates Buy Rating for Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by US Capital Advisors in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

NBL has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. 287,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after buying an additional 514,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.