Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $401,073.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $401,073.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.