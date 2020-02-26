Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of VEA stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.81 ($1.28). 1,423,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Viva Energy Group has a 12 month low of A$1.64 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.01.

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt bought 2,883,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,364,820.96 ($1,677,177.99).

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

