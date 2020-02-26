Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 146.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of VOYA opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

