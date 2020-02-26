Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), approximately 215,216 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,028% from the average daily volume of 19,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 1.18 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

