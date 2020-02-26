Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

