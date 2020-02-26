Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Whirlpool stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,980. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

