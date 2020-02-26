Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Xencor stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

