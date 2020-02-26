Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,686. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

