Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,336. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

