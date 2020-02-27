3,700 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 227,258 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $67,602,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,610 shares of company stock worth $13,886,960.

TPTX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. 335,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

