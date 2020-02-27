AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.