American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $237.73. 68,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,233. American Tower has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Earnings History for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

