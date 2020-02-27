Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Apollo Investment worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

