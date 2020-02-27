Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 7,886,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

