Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.
NASDAQ ARGO opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.
About Argo Group
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
