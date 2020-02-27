Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

