Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.