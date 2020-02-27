Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 2,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,766. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.66. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

