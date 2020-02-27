Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

CPHC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

