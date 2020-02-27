Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Plans Interim Dividend of $0.55 (ASX:CIN)

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CIN stock opened at A$30.00 ($21.28) on Thursday. Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 52-week low of A$30.01 ($21.28) and a 52-week high of A$37.98 ($26.94). The stock has a market cap of $794.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.04 and a current ratio of 47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$32.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$31.75.

In other news, insider Alan Rydge 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th.

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

