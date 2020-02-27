Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CBMG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 1,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,437. The company has a market cap of $323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

