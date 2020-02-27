China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the January 30th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CREG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,582. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

