Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of CLIN traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 715.50 ($9.41). The stock had a trading volume of 349,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 893.16. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.
Clinigen Group Company Profile
Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.
