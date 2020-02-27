Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

