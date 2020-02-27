Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%.
NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
