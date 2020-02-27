Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTG. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

