CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million to $392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.91 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.20-10.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $711.08.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $13.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $695.47. 8,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,689. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $430.50 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

