Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.