Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.08-7.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.55. Dine Brands Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.08-7.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.67.

NYSE DIN opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

