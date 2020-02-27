Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

