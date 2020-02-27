Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $1.04-1.07 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.
NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 94,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,800. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.
