Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $1.04-1.07 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 94,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,800. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

