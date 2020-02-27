Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.041-1.071 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

