Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Ebix has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ebix has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $925.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

