Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

