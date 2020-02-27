Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Foundation Building Materials updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15-$1.45 EPS.

FBM traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,075. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

